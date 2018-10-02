Emergency plans to be tested at Newhaven Port

Major incident response skills will be put to the test by South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) and a number of partner organisations with an exercise at Newhaven Port.

The exercise, which will take place this weekend (Sunday, October 7), will see the Trust joined by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, the Coastguard, RNLI, Newhaven Port Authority and the Border Force. The teams will face an emergency scenario with casualties simulated by actors, with the exercise running between 11am and 4pm.

SECAmb paramedic Luke Hopkins said: “It’s vital we carry out training such as this regularly so our plans are well rehearsed. The exercise will take place within the port, except when we initially respond. We obviously want the public to be aware of the exercise so that they aren’t concerned.

“While our work crosses over regularly, I know this training is going to prove extremely valuable and I’m looking forward to working with our partners to ensure we are well prepared and ready to respond in the event of any real incidents.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Group Manager for Lewes, Brighton and Hove, Nigel Cusack, added: “We always welcome the opportunity to carry out exercises with our partners and are especially grateful for Newhaven Port Authority in affording us this excellent venue. Large scale exercising in this joined up way ensures that as responding agencies we can test and our response and resilience plans.”