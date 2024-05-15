Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RNLI volunteers came to the rescue after two people were ‘cut off by the tide’ in East Sussex.

Newhaven RNLI said its volunteer lifeboat crew was alerted shortly after midday on Sunday (May 12) to two people cut off by the tide east of Seaford Beach.

"We launched RNLI Severn Class 17-45 ‘The Duke of Kent’ after reports of to two people cut off by the tide between splash point and hope gap, east of Seaford Beach, from a fishing vessel in the area,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Once on scene, the Severn’s smaller Y Boat was launched to recover the casualties from shore, being more suited to navigate the rocky waters closer to shore.

Newhaven RNLI said its volunteer lifeboat crew was alerted shortly after midday on Sunday (May 12) to two people cut off by the tide east of Seaford Beach. Photo: RNLI

"Once safely recovered, the casualties were transferred back to the Severn were they were checked over by our crew. Both casualties were then transferred to the safety of Seaford Beach.”

In 2020, the RNLI conducted 351 tidal cut off rescues, the charity said.

A spokesperson added: “There are many ways to stay safe while enjoying our coast. Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back, always take a means of calling for help and always check the tide times. It’s important to keep aware of your surroundings and the tide’s direction while out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer crew member Sam Smith said: “Tide times and heights vary throughout the month, and can easily leave people stranded and requiring help. It’s important to always check the tide times before heading out to the coast. If you find yourself, or see anyone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”