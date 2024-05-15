Emergency response to incident off East Sussex coast
Newhaven RNLI said its volunteer lifeboat crew was alerted shortly after midday on Sunday (May 12) to two people cut off by the tide east of Seaford Beach.
"We launched RNLI Severn Class 17-45 ‘The Duke of Kent’ after reports of to two people cut off by the tide between splash point and hope gap, east of Seaford Beach, from a fishing vessel in the area,” an RNLI spokesperson said.
"Once on scene, the Severn’s smaller Y Boat was launched to recover the casualties from shore, being more suited to navigate the rocky waters closer to shore.
"Once safely recovered, the casualties were transferred back to the Severn were they were checked over by our crew. Both casualties were then transferred to the safety of Seaford Beach.”
In 2020, the RNLI conducted 351 tidal cut off rescues, the charity said.
A spokesperson added: “There are many ways to stay safe while enjoying our coast. Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back, always take a means of calling for help and always check the tide times. It’s important to keep aware of your surroundings and the tide’s direction while out.”
Volunteer crew member Sam Smith said: “Tide times and heights vary throughout the month, and can easily leave people stranded and requiring help. It’s important to always check the tide times before heading out to the coast. If you find yourself, or see anyone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
