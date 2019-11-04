Emergency services at incident in Hailsham

Police Tape
Bomb disposal experts are currently at the scene of an incident in Hailsham this afternoon.

Sussex Police say at 12.09pm on Monday (November 4) officers received a report that a number of glass jars containing an unknown substance were discovered in the back garden of a property in Ersham Road.

A spokesperson for the force said a 65-metre cordon was set up, road closure put in place and residents within the area evacuated purely as a precaution to ensure the public remain safe.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal is at the scene.”

It is not being treated as terrorism related.