Emergency services attend Abbot’s Wood
A number of emergency service vehicles were spotted in Abbot’s Wood, Arlington today (Friday, August 6) following reports a woman had fallen over while walking her dog.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 1:53 pm
A police spokesperson said they were made aware of the incident at around 8am.
The spokesperson said, “After a search with colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service, the 77-year-old victim was found and taken to hospital for treatment.”
Pictures suggest at least seven emergency vehicles including ambulances and police cars were on the scene.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.