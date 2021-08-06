Emergency services attend Abbot’s Wood

A number of emergency service vehicles were spotted in Abbot’s Wood, Arlington today (Friday, August 6) following reports a woman had fallen over while walking her dog.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 6th August 2021, 1:53 pm

A police spokesperson said they were made aware of the incident at around 8am.

The spokesperson said, “After a search with colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service, the 77-year-old victim was found and taken to hospital for treatment.”

Pictures suggest at least seven emergency vehicles including ambulances and police cars were on the scene.

Emergency services in Abbot's Wood. Picture from Dan Jessup. SUS-210608-112602001

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Emergency services in Abbot's Wood. Picture from Dan Jessup. SUS-210608-112635001
Emergency services in Abbot's Wood. Picture from Dan Jessup. SUS-210608-112543001
Emergency services in Abbot's Wood. Picture from Dan Jessup. SUS-210608-112621001
Emergency servicesArlington