Emergency services attending A275 collision at Cooksbridge junction A collision involving two vehicles has caused a part road closure in Cooksbridge this afternoon (Saturday), according to traffic reports. Emergency services are reportedly on the scene after the incident on the A275 at Cooksbridge junction. Accident Reports say Plumpton Road is partially blocked.