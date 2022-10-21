Emergency services called as car flips in Bexhill
Emergency services were scrambled to a Bexhill road after a car flipped last night.
Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to Cooden Drive following reports of collision by the Hartfield Road junction at about 5.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, October 20).
Pictures taken at the scene show one fire engine, one police car and a red car upturned in the middle of the road.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended Cooden Drive, Bexhill, around 5.30pm on Thursday (October 20) following a collision involving a car and a parked vehicle. One woman was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious at this time.”
