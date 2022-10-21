Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Emergency services called as car flips in Bexhill

Emergency services were scrambled to a Bexhill road after a car flipped last night.

By Joe Stack
20 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 8:38am
Emergency services at the scene last night
Emergency services at the scene last night

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to Cooden Drive following reports of collision by the Hartfield Road junction at about 5.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, October 20).

Pictures taken at the scene show one fire engine, one police car and a red car upturned in the middle of the road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended Cooden Drive, Bexhill, around 5.30pm on Thursday (October 20) following a collision involving a car and a parked vehicle. One woman was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious at this time.”

Check www.sussexexpress.co.uk for updates.

Emergency servicesBexhillSussex Police