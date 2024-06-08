Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 10:22 BST
Emergency services were called late on Friday (June 7) to a blaze at a harbour in West Sussex.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene at Rope Walk in Littlehampton after they called to a fire on the riverside at around 8pm.

Pictures show smoke billowing from the harbour with the fire believed to have started at a shipyard near the Red Bridge.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Photo: Littlehampton RNLI

Photo: Littlehampton RNLI

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Emergency servicesRed Bridge

