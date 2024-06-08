Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene at Rope Walk in Littlehampton after they called to a fire on the riverside at around 8pm.
Pictures show smoke billowing from the harbour with the fire believed to have started at a shipyard near the Red Bridge.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
1. Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour
Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour Photo: Littlehampton RNLI
2. Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour
Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour Photo: Littlehampton RNLI
3. Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour
Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour
Emergency services called to blaze at West Sussex harbour Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.