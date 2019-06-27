Emergency services called to four-vehicle accident in Saltdean

Police and paramedics are on the scene of a collision in Saltdean this evening (Thursday), according traffic reports.

Four vehicles have reportedly been involved in an accident on A259 South Coast Road, eastbound between B2123 High Street and Hamsey Road at Telscombe Cliffs.

Accident

The road is partially blocked and delays have been reported between Saltdean and Peacehaven.

