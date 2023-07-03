Emergency services called to inferno at Arun Leisure Centre in Bognor Regis

Fire crews from across the county have been called to a blaze at Arun Leisure Centre this afternoon.

In the past half-hour, crews from Bognor Regis, Chichester, Selsey and Littlehampton were scrambled to the Bognor leisure centre, in Felpham Road,the theinking following reports of a fire breaking out today ((Monday, July 3).

Residents have been told to avoid the area while crews tackle the blaze.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving Arun Leisure Centre on Felpham Way in Bognor Regis. Fire engines from @BognorFire @ChichesterFire @LittlehamptonFS and @SelseyFire in attendance along with the aerial ladder platform from @WorthingFire. Please avoid the area.”