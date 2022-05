Crews at the scene today.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Sidings in Polegate at about 17.15pm today (Monday, May 30).

Three pumps were sent to tackle the blaze including one from Hailsham and two from Eastbourne.

Pictures show crews at the scene with a fire crew dealing with the blaze in a second floor apartment.