Crews were called to Royal Parade in the town after a winching hut was set ablaze on Tuesday, June 4.

The fire was tackled by the crew members using a hose reel to put the blaze out.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries but were treated the fire as ‘deliberate’.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.35pm on June 4 to reports of a hut being set alight fire on Royal Parade Eastbourne.

"We used a hose reel to put the fire out. There are no reports of injury.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate.”

