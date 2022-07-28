There have also been reports of a helicopter at the scene at about 3pm and other photos show armed police and a bomb disposal van.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On Thursday (July 28) police have responded to a report of a suspicious package in The Brow, Burgess Hill, at 1.48pm.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have attended and put in a 100m cordon.

Armed police have also been spotted at the incident

“Some of the roads in the surrounding area are likely to be closed for some time and there is a heightened police presence in the area.

“The public are urged to avoid the location while the incident is being dealt with.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they are assisting Sussex Police with the ongoing incident and said The Brow and surrounding roads ‘are expected to be closed for some time’.

A bomb disposal van has also been spotted at the scene in Burgess Hill

Police cars, ambulances and a fire engine have been spotted in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Thursday, July 28)