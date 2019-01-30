Emergency services respond to ‘major incident’ in Newhaven

A ‘major incident’ is ongoing in Newhaven this morning (Wednesday, January 30).

It is understood to involve a hazardous chemical at the Euro Business Park in New RoadEmergency services are on the scene, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The Control Centre was unable to provide further details at this time.

Police were called to the incident at 10.16am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A small diversion has been put in place to control traffic and the incident is being led by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.”

More information to follow.