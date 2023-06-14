Emergency volunteers called followings reports of a person in the water near Eastbourne Pier

The RNLI said its volunteers were called into action followings reports of a person in the water close to Eastbourne Pier.

The incident happened at around 6am on Monday, June 12, and the crew was requested to launch its inshore lifeboat.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Once on scene the person was found to be safe on shore. The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.”

The crew was called again at 8.20pm as they were tasked to assist police and local coastguards with an incident east of Belle Tout Lighthouse, according to the RNLI.

Eastbourne RNLI (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The crew said there will be no further details on the incident due to the sensitive nature of the call.

Eastbourne’s RNLI volunteers were paged again at 7.15am on Tuesday, June 13, and were asked to conduct a shoreline search from the Cow Gap steps to Belle Tout Lighthouse.

The spokesperson said after a thorough search of the area with nothing found the crew was stood down.