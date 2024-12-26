Emily's heart on the sleeve new album about mature love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vapour Trails is the new album from Bosham-based singer-songwriter Emily Barden – 13 years after her last one.

And the difference between the way she feels about the two is immense.

“The album is mostly the album of my last 18 months of life which has been very much linked travel and to beginning and endings. When people listen to the album, they will realise that it is pretty heart on the sleeve stuff in terms of lyrical content. I have always been a storyteller but the first album was much more observational about other people's stories. This one is much more introspective which makes it sound quite dour and not much fun but it absolutely is. It's harmonic and melodic and there are moments of great joy in the lyrics. It is something that just comes from a slightly older, more reflective person.

“It is an album singing about mature love. I'm singing about the love that exists after the initial childish love, the love that you have when you've been around the block for a few years and when you have been burnt and when you are perhaps more reticent to let yourself be seen but then when you give into it, it's the most wonderful feeling and seemingly endless. It's about the fact that life goes on and about the fact that the love goes on. It's about the fact that it's completely different when you're on your 40s to when you are in your 20s but you obviously just don't know that until you get to your 40s!

“And it all happened relatively quickly. The songs were written and refined and recorded and mixed and put on the CD, the whole kit and caboodle across just 18 months. And when you are self-funded and self-managed and doing all the other sorts of things that I do, I am pretty pleased with that timescale. And just doing the whole thing was a total joy. The best thing about the whole thing was the making of it.

“Some of the songs were almost like in real time by way of processing the feelings. Some people journal or talk with friends over wine but I sit at a piano and sing words. Maybe two or three of the songs happened that way, writing in Italy where I have got a little flat that I have purchased. I had no Wi-Fi and no TV and that's what happened.

“And the album is different because I feel a totally different person. On the last album there were a couple of tracks that I did really enjoy but I never really felt like I owned it. I felt like it was something that happened to me. But this is absolutely me. It feels 100 per cent me and I feel so much prouder of it. I feel like I want to say to people ‘Here it is! Listen to it!’ and that's a big difference.”

Vapour Trails is available on all the download and streaming sites and as a CD from Harbour Records in Emsworth.

“I am delighted with it and will be gigging it across the next few months, including a gig in February at the Leconfield Hall where I will play the whole album.”