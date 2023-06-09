Employment rate of University of Brighton graduates is above UK average

The proportion of recent graduates from University of Brighton who found work is above the average UK employment rate for the cohort, new figures show.

A general view of a graduation ceremony

Universities UK said the overall figures shows a degree gives graduates a significant boost in employment prospects despite uncertain economic times.

Student survey data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency shows 86% of University of Brighton graduates in 2020-21 were either employed or in unpaid work – higher than the UK average for higher education graduates that year of 82%.

The proportion of University of Brighton graduates in work included 63% of respondents who said they were in full-time employment, 13% in part-time employment, 8% who were employed while also in full-time study and about 1% in volunteer or unpaid work.

The HESA survey contacts recipients of higher education qualifications about 15 months after their graduation with the aim of gathering statistics on their employment and study activities.

Heidi Fraser Kraus, chief executive of Jisc, which acquired HESA in 2022, said: "The results of the latest Graduate Outcomes survey provide valuable insight into the progress of graduates who left university or college to enter a world still reeling from Covid-19."

She added: "While the employment and salary statistics show graduates doing well, their reflections on their own priorities and wellbeing are particularly illuminating."

Responding to the question on whether they felt they were currently utilising what they learnt during their studies, around 71% of recent graduates from University of Brighton agreed or strongly agreed.

Additionally, 78% agreed or strongly agreed that their current activity - whether working, studying or unemployed - fits with their future plans.

Professor Steve West, president of Universities UK, which represents the top 140 universities in the country, said the data confirms a degree continues to give a significant boost to employment prospects despite uncertain economic times.

"In fact, there has been a four percentage point increase in the proportion of graduates in 2020-21 in full-time employment compared with the previous year," he added.