Emsworth-based Renaissance Choir in concert
They will take the stage from 3pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, February 8 at St Peter’s Church, Petersfield, GU32 3HX. Find out more at https://renaissancechoir.org.uk/events/fundraising-concert-for-our-tour-to-malta
Spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “Join members of the choir plus friends to enjoy a variety of solo and chamber vocal and instrumental performances. Music will include items from the classical, folk and pop repertoire.
“There will be a retiring collection to raise funds towards the cost of the tour in May 2025, which includes, in particular, the cost of hiring the Co-Cathedral for a concert in Valletta.
“The tour aims to foster international cooperation and understanding through the arts, aligning with the choir’s charitable goal of keeping Renaissance music alive and accessible. So do come and support us!”
The Renaissance Choir was formed in 1976 by Ray Calcraft, with a vision to put the beautiful music of the Renaissance period at the heart of its repertoire.
“Whilst our favourite choral music is Renaissance polyphony, we also perform more contemporary works. We love to sing the music of Byrd, Tallis, Victoria and Palestrina, and later composers such as Bach, Mozart, Poulenc, Whitacre and Lauridsen, to name a few. Most of our music is performed a cappella.”
