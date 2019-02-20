End in sight for Polegate traffic light chaos

The ‘traffic chaos’ at Polegate crossroads could finally be over after new traffic lights were switched on for the first time today (February 20).

The area has been blighted by heavy delays ever since a collision on Eastbourne Road at its junction with Wannock Road destroyed the traffic light controller back in January.

But after weeks of roadworks, today new lights have been completed.

Engineers had to build a new controller from scratch, remove and replace the old traffic lights and install new ducting and cabling.

It comes after the work was delayed by two days due to “heavy rain” – according to East Sussex Highways.

Councillor Nick Bennett, the county council’s lead member for transport, said, “The lights were destroyed in a road traffic collision, and replacing the old lights and building a new controller was a very big and complex job.

“This kind of work would normally take around eight weeks, but our contractors have pulled out all the stops, meaning we’ve been able to complete the work in half that time.

“This is a very busy junction and although unfortunately these were circumstances beyond our control, we appreciate there has been some disruption and are grateful to motorists for their patience.

“The traffic lights at the junction now have the very latest technology available which should stand them in good stead for many years to come.”

Work on replacing the old lights began on Monday, February 4. The road remained open throughout the work, but with temporary lights in place.

