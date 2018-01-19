End of an era as Lewes newsagent shop forced to close

The Station Road Newsagents in Lewes, which was formerly in the station itself, is being forced to close at the end of March after 30 years because it is no longer financially viable.

Proprietors John and Liz Aitken would like to thank their loyal customers, past and present, and can be contacted at the shop for all enquiries on 01273 472791 until the end of March.

Liz said: “It’s very sad - the end of an era.

“The Southern Rail disputes and its ongoing effects have had a detrimental effect on the business.”

However, the newspaper delivery service will continue in Lewes, Kingston, Rodmell and villages in between. Telephone 01273 472791 or 01323 896458 for details.