End of an era: Ladies Lunch Clubs bid farewell After 18 years of empowering women

It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of the Ladies Lunch Clubs, a cherished women's networking group that has been a cornerstone of empowerment and camaraderie for the past 18 years. The final chapter of this remarkable journey culminated in a memorable "wrap party" hosted at Brighton's One Garden.

The attendees of the last Ladies Lunch Club event

Since its inception in 2005, the Ladies Lunch Clubs have served as a beacon of inspiration and support for women from all walks of life. Over the years, it has fostered countless connections, provided a platform for personal and professional growth, and celebrated the remarkable achievements of its members.

The decision to conclude the Ladies Lunch Clubs was not taken lightly and will be missed by its organisers as much as its members.

The "wrap party" held at One Garden in Brighton was a fitting tribute to the legacy of the Ladies Lunch Clubs. The event was a celebration of the enduring friendships, business collaborations, and shared experiences that have been the hallmark of these events. Attendees had the opportunity to reflect on the past 18 years and bid the events a fond farewell.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved with the Ladies Lunch Clubs over the years," said Lara Squires, the founder of the group. "This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time to bring this chapter to a close. I’m grateful for the support and camaraderie that defined the Ladies Lunch Clubs, and we look forward to seeing the continued success of our members in their future endeavours."

The Ladies Lunch Clubs extend their heartfelt gratitude to all past and present members, partners, and supporters who have been an integral part of this incredible journey. Their contributions have been instrumental in shaping the legacy of the Ladies Lunch Clubs.