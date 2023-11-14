Energy co-op launches bond offer to fund solar panels for Brighton and Hove schools

BHESCo (Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-operative) have launched a new bond offer to raise £580,000 for the installation of solar panels on five schools in the Brighton and Hove area. The initiative aims to empower schools to reduce long-term energy costs while making a significant impact on lowering carbon emissions.

Solar panels installed by BHESCo in 2019 at Brunsick Primary School in Hove

The bond offer presents an opportunity for investors to participate in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable projects that will directly benefit local educational institutions. By investing in BHESCo's solar panel initiative, investors will contribute to enhancing the region's educational facilities while supporting a cleaner, greener future for our community.Harnessing solar energy to power schools will have far-reaching benefits for both the educational institutions and the environment. The solar panels will generate renewable energy, significantly offsetting the schools' dependence on fossil fuels. This will enable them to become more self-sufficient, reducing their electricity bills and freeing up funds for other educational resources.

Additionally, the adoption of solar energy aligns with Brighton & Hove’s commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2030. By lowering their carbon footprint, the schools will serve as inspiring examples to their students and the wider community, fostering a culture of sustainability and eco-consciousness among young and older generations.

BHESCo has been at the forefront of promoting renewable energy and community-driven initiatives in Brighton and Hove since their first share offer in 2015. This bond offer is another significant step in the co-operative's ongoing mission to promote green energy solutions, empower local communities, and combat climate change.

To learn more about BHESCo's 2023 Bond Offer and how to invest in this forward-thinking initiative, visit https://www.ethex.org.uk/invest/bhescobond2023.