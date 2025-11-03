English country-music ground-breakers play Eastbourne gig

The Shires are playing intimate acoustic gigs across the UK for 2025, stopping at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on November 7.

Their Two of Us tour will see Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes performing all their classic tracks.

Tickets from £41 at eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Box office 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “The Shires’ achievements speak for themselves: three consecutive UK top 3 albums, four number 1 UK country albums, over 100 million streams, two gold-certified records and countless sold-out headline shows, including filling the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

“The Shires first broke through in 2014 with their single Nashville Grey Skies, a playful song about Britain needing its own country scene. And that’s something which they helped happen, starting with their 2015 debut Brave, which became the first ever top 10 album by a UK country music artist. That success continued with a succession of hit albums: 2016’s My Universe, 2018’s Accidentally On Purpose, 2020’s Good Years and 2022’s 10 Year Plan.

Their authenticity saw them embraced by the Nashville scene immediately, from a US record deal leading to two history-making CMA (Country Music Association) Awards, touring highlights including C2C Festival and shows as guests to Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, The Corrs and more.”

While The Shires have enjoyed plenty of chart success and recognition among fans both in the UK and overseas, it’s not always been the easiest ride.

Crissie said: “The number of people enjoying country music has exploded in the UK, but it still feels like an undercurrent. Even recently, we’ve had people come to our shows and say they were surprised, because they didn’t think country was for them!”