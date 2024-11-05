Enjoy Christmas at Brighton i360 with Santa in the Sky and Little Moons festive drinks

The holiday season is nearly here and Brighton i360 is ready to celebrate with its iconic 'Santa in the Sky' journeys. This year only, guests can also enjoy limited-edition cocktails and mocktails featuring the delicious new flavoured Little Moons mochi - Brown Sugar Cinnamon Bun.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Santa in the Sky journey offers a magical experience as Santa and his lively elves warmly welcome children onto the glass pod. Each child is treated to a special gift, creating an ideal opportunity for parents to capture cherished photos with Santa - all while floating high above the city’s beautiful skyline.

The experience isn’t just for kids, as adults can join in the festive cheer at the Sky Bar by enjoying a limited-edition Little Moons cocktail - available throughout November and December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We absolutely love this time of year at Brighton i360,” says Katie Lewis, Head of Operations. “

Little Moons cocktail at Brighton i360

Santa in the Sky is a truly special event for us, and it’s heartwarming to see families returning year after year to create lasting memories together. We take pride in being part of this cherished tradition. This year, we’re especially excited to introduce the Little Moons cocktail. It’s the perfect festive addition to enhance the experience.”

The cocktail collection consists of three drinks, two available on daytime sky bar journeys and one theatrical alcoholic version for Brighton i360’s weekend evening cocktail bar, Seascape.

“The mocktail, Golden Spice, encapsulates the essence of the cosy season with a blend of crisp apple juice, fiery ginger beer, and a smooth touch of cinnamon. It is then topped with the Cinnamon Bun mochi ice cream and finished with a sprinkle of brown sugar. it’s the perfect non-alcoholic drink option,” says Katie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We then have a Mochi Magic cocktail, where sweet vanilla meets cinnamon. With this cocktail, the customer pours a shot of Nyetimber into the drink to experience the liquid magically change colour, adding a touch of excitement.

Santa at Brighton i360

“Lastly, we have the Winter Flame cocktail – which is only available at Seascape. This is an earthy and rich cocktail, which is a twist on the Old Fashioned, and features bourbon washed over rice. The cinnamon and bitters really compliment the Cinnamon Bun mochi ice cream - which is served as a topping.”

Speaking about the collection, Megan Rolfe, from Little Moons, says: “We're excited to have teamed up with Brighton i360’s sky bar and the Seascape cocktail bar to offer three delightful dessert cocktails, inspired by the cosy winter season and our latest flavour. The partnership aims to tap into the vibrant culture of Brighton, attracting locals and tourists to enjoy innovative dessert offerings in a picturesque setting.”

With breathtaking views, festive cheer, and the allure of a seaside Christmas, Brighton i360’s Santa in the Sky and its limited-edition cocktails, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience beyond just a day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa in the Sky is available from November 30 to December 24 on select dates and times. The Little Moon cocktails are available from 4th November to end of December.

Seascape at Brighton i360 with Little Moons cocktail

Book your Santa in the Sky tickets early to secure your spot. Booking available here: https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/santa-in-the-sky/

Daytime sky bar tickets can be booked here: https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/sky-bar-360/

Seascape tickets can be booked here: https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/seascape/