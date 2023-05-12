Enjoy life in full bloom – put a date in your diary for St Peter and St James Hospice’s open garden

Launching St Peter & St James Hospice’s Open Garden season, their own gardens and woodland will be open to the public on May 20.

Visit St Peter & St James Hospice to see their Open Garden and find plants from Tates of Sussex who are sponsoring the season.

Bring the whole family along for an afternoon of fun, spot birds and butterflies while wandering through their very own woodland and explore beautiful hospice grounds with views of the South Downs.

Not only will there be fabulous blooms, but you will also be able to enjoy locally made cakes and refreshments and find bargains from the Hospice’s charity shops. They will also be joined on the day by High Weald Dairy who will be bringing a range of their delicious produce to try and buy, local gin distillers Generation Gin, and local artist Lyndsey Smith.

Little ones will get the chance to go scavenging on a magical nature trail and can also meet their infamous donkeys, Dudley & Dylan!

You will also be able to stock up on your own plants, provided by Tates of Sussex who are sponsoring the Hospice’s Open Garden season.

Adult tickets are just £4 each, while children go free! The money raised from the charity’s Open Garden season helps to provide vital funds, enabling them to keep providing care to those with life-limiting illnesses and those close to them in Mid Sussex.

Booking is advisable as parking is limited. Book tickets and find other gardens opening for St Peter & St James Hospice on their website: stpjhospice.org/open-garden/

