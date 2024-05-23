Ensure you have your medications this bank holiday: order via the NHS app

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Bank Holiday weekend approaching, the NHS in Sussex is reminding people of the importance of ordering repeat prescriptions ahead of time.

Some pharmacies will be closed on Monday, 27 May, and others may have limited opening hours, making it more challenging for patients to access medicines at short notice.

Waiting and using emergency or urgent services over the break puts added pressure on already busy NHS services.

People are also being reminded that if they run out of their prescribed medications, people can use the NHS 111 online emergency prescription service for urgent assistance, but it is always best to plan.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex, said: “Keeping your medicine cabinets stocked, knowing when your GP practice is open, and planning for repeat prescriptions that are due will ensure you can make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

“We know that we all lead busy lives and people might forget to order their repeat prescriptions ahead of a long weekend. If this happens, the NHS 111 online emergency prescription service is a valuable resource to ensure you don't go without your essential medications."

Local Pharmacist, Brijesh Thaker, added: "The easiest way to order repeat prescriptions is by using GP online services, via the NHS App or through your GP practice website. If you do not have access to GP online services, you can phone your GP practice to order prescriptions.

“Running out of your medication can be stressful, especially during a bank holiday when GP surgeries are closed. Using the NHS 111 online service can provide a swift solution to ensure you have what you need.”

For non-urgent prescription needs, patients are encouraged to order their medications in advance. You can contact your GP, order repeat prescriptions via the NHS APp, or visit www.nhs.uk/health-at-home for additional resources.

As well as ordering repeat medications, the NHS App allows people to book and cancel appointments at their GP practice, view their health record and get health advice, searching trusted NHS information and advice on hundreds of conditions and treatments. Download the NHS App on the app store or on Google Play.