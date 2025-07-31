Enter the magical Kingdom of Loxwood this summer!

You can stand back, watch, listen and enjoy – or you can plunge right in, immersing yourself deep in another world.

That’s the huge flexibility of Loxwood Joust, a chance to embark on a huge summer adventure at whatever level you wish.

Over the first three weekends of August, from August 2-August 17, Loxwood Joust will transform idyllic West Sussex countryside into an alternate universe, a place where epic jousts, brave knights and thrilling quests all come to life in the name of Queen Helena and her timely need for marriage.

Father-and-son team Danny and Maurice Bacon launched their first jousting event at Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire in 2002. The event moved to Loxwood Meadow in 2012, evolving since then to become one of Sussex’s premier attractions.

As Danny says, Loxwood Joust is a kingdom where history and fantasy collide: “Experience the thrill of live jousting tournaments, dramatic performances and an immersive atmosphere filled with music and vibrant characters. Watch knights clash for glory, cheer for a champion or witness the majestic Birds of Prey performances in an action-packed spectacle. The kingdom is alive with energy, offering quests, side stories and hidden secrets, with new adventures and evolving storylines for both newcomers and returning adventurers from previous jousts.

“As much as it is about a love of history and different time periods, what drives the passion behind it is the creative side. We really do build the Kingdom of Loxwood from scratch. We create this magical immersive world based on mediaeval England. It’s a big part of our time and energy and effort each year, so it is lovely to see people coming in and enjoying it. But every year we spend a lot of time and money growing events, making it better, making it even more immersive. The key for us is always to improve on the year before. Every year we have new ideas coming up and we're always thinking ‘Can we do this?’ or ‘Can we do that?’ The passion is still there to develop it all the time.”

The pandemic, during which the team offered instead hugely-successful and fondly-remembered drive-in movies, was a moment to take stock and think what the whole thing was all about. Since then Loxwood Joust has more than made up for time lost during Covid – to the extent that last year it expanded to three weekends rather than two, the number it is back with for this year.

And as ever, it is all about deepening that sense of immersion: “We build this kingdom and we have the characters and the people within that world. Everyone has their own stories and their own lives and their own gossip and their own politics, and it all helps to bring that world to life. It is always different. It is always evolving.”

The team have set up new archetypes for this year which means that you too can come as one of the characters, maybe woodland folk or maybe royalty, and interact with your counterparts at the festival. The team are also developing the concept of quests: “People can come along and watch a joust or enjoy the music or they can really become one of the characters in the world of Loxwood and interact with the characters that we have here and look for clues and puzzles. You can really immerse yourself as much as you want.”

It takes a couple of hundred participants to make it all work, and Danny and the team are hoping that the event will attract about 3,500 to 4,000 visitors a day: “We are expecting to get pretty close to that.”

The dates are the first three weekends in August (August 2-17) from 10am-6pm, Loxwood Meadow, Billingshurst, West Sussex, RH14 0AL. Tickets on https://loxwoodjoust.co.uk/

Day pass: child £8 to adult £27; weekend camping pass & pitches – child £45 and adult £95; banquets: prices range from £12 to £32; workshops: prices range from £5 to £70. Limited availability includes activities such as archery, sword training, tablet weaving, calligraphy, book binding and personalised ceremonies. Sold out: blacksmith, leathercraft, chainmail, copper bangle.

New Features for 2025: camping available all weekends for a fully immersive experience; banquet entertainment and a food menu; new characters, quests, and storylines for an exciting new adventure; witch wood and talking wall.