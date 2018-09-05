Entertaining Arsenal ... and making history at Dripping Pan

Lewes FC Women will make history on Sunday, September 16, when they play Arsenal for the first time at The Dripping Pan.

This unprecedented match is a result of Lewes Women’s promotion to the Championship – the second highest tier of women’s football. The match is a Continental Tyres League Cup tie and kicks off at 2pm.

Lewes FC hit the headlines last July when they became the first club in the world to pay their men’s and women’s teams equal amounts as part of their Equality FC Campaign.

Notably Lewes FC are one of only a handful of clubs where the men and women’s teams play on the same pitch at the ground in Mountfield Road.

Director Charlie Dobres said: “This is going to be a hugely exciting game as no Lewes team has ever played Arsenal before in a competitive fixture and we are really looking forward to it. The women are training at least three times a week now and our side has never been fitter. We hope the people of Lewes and the surrounding area will come down and support us as we are making history on September 16.”

This is the first in a triple September line-up of Lewes FC Women’s matches. On Wednesday, September 19, they play Crystal Palace in the Women’s Championship League. The kick-off is at 7.45pm.

And on Sunday, September 23, Lewes play Leicester City in the Championship. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Tickets to women’s matches cost £8 at the gate but can be bought in advance online for just £7. Concessions cost £4 (or £3.50 online) and under 16s go free.

Tickets can be bought in advance by visiting the website at LewesFCWomen.com

As usual at women’s matches, spectators will be able to enjoy a glass of Prosecco or Harvey’s at The Rook Inn bar. And gourmet burgers, baked potatoes and soft drinks will be available at The Dripping Pan’s two food outlets.

Lewes drummers Skulldrummery will play both sets of players onto the pitch when Arsenal are the visitors to add to the sense of occasion.

Lewes FC, formed in 1885, is a 100 per cent community owned and not-for-profit club. The club is led by directors who are elected by its 1,300 owners.