Entries now open for Hailsham Active Run 2024

Following the success of the inaugural Hailsham Active Run in May, wheels are in motion for the planning of next year's event, of which members of the public are encouraged to note in their diaries.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scheduled to take place on Sunday 19th May 2024, organisers are confident that the next Hailsham Active Run event will be bigger, even better and top the success of the recent running event, where over 500 people participated in 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

The Town Council, which funded part of last year's event, will be supporting the run next year by sponsoring the 5K race, subject to approval by members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Council will once again be partnering with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to organise and promote next year's run. Full details of individual races, entry fees and how to register are available via hailshamrun.co.uk

Hailsham Active Run

Whilst the main sponsor of the run is Hailsham Town Council (subject to approval soon), sponsorship has also been raised from businesses in the community, funds which will go towards the event's overall expenses. Sponsors include Lightning Fibre (1-mile inclusive), Crown Wealth Management (3K) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K).

"We are delighted to again be organising next year's run, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said joint project lead for Hailsham Active and town councillor Mary Laxton.

"In the mid-90s, the town hosted various fun runs but now, running is a growing community activity beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, like last year's inaugural race, this will again be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area - in turn benefiting our local economy and town centre trade on the day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Laxton added: "We will be advertising far and wide to spread the word about next year's event, and the run will go ahead regardless of the weather. Applications will be open from next month so let's do this together and help put Hailsham on the sporting map."