Entries sought for 70th Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech

A very special 70th anniversary of the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech will take place during February and March 2025, with live performances at venues throughout Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Chairman of the CFMDS Alan Rodger said: “The Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech was founded in 1954 by the Davies Oratorio Choir to encourage and promote the performing arts for all ages and especially for the young. This Festival is affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals for Music, Dance and Speech.

“Our 69th festival was a great success, with our highest number of entries for some years, with over 2,200 performers. This has meant that for 2025 some venues have changed to accommodate the ever-increasing numbers of participants.

“The festival is offering over 460 different performing arts classes for speech, drama, classical guitars, junior singing, dance, strings, woodwind, brass, pianoforte, organ, choirs, orchestras, bands and percussion. We have, as always, exceptional professional adjudicators lined up to enthuse and inspire candidates in all sections.

“I am also delighted to announce that our 70th anniversary gala concert will take place at theMinerva Theatre, Chichester on Sunday, March 16 2025 at 2pm. Seats are on sale via the Chichester Festival Theatre website.

“Our full syllabus can be downloaded and entries to perform can be made on our websitehttps://www.cfmds.org.uk. Entries must be submitted no later than midnight on November 30 2024. We want to encourage friends, family, schools, clubs and organisations, who are involved in the performing arts, to enter one or more of the classes on offer and we hope to see as many as possible at our Festival during February and March 2025.”