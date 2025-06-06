Conservation of the rare Spiked Rampion plant is increasing its numbers.

However, The Species Recovery Trust says sites have been lost in the last decade and several populations 'remain at critically low levels'.

But East Sussex Highways has revealed that most of what remains can be found in the county.

A spokesperson said: "Did you know, a verge in East Sussex contains nearly 70% of the UK population of Spiked Rampion?

"Also known as the Rapunzel plant after its appearance in the Grimm Brother’s tale, this flower is protected under the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act."

The Species Recovery Trust says: "In England there have been some questions over its native status - as a ‘plague food’ (utilised when other food sources had run out) it would have been used in cuisine and transported for this use, and also had many medicinal uses.

"It is possible it was brought over from the continent to be grown in monastic gardens."

East Sussex Highways roadside verges can provide a home for many important species of wildflowers, insects and other animals.

The spokesperson added: "Within the county, we have more than 170 locations that are designated verges which we manage for the special wildlife they support.

"The verges, identifiable by their small yellow flower-shaped marker, are not normally cut between 1 March and 31 August to help protect these habitats for wildlife.

"Allowing these locations to grow during the Spring and Summer months also help to conserve the county’s biodiversity, and allows for the wildflowers to seed.

"We will only carry out additional cuts at junctions and sight lines where it is deemed necessary for safety reasons or visibility is reduced."