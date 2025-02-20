Action must be taken to prevent 400 home village plan on West Sussex/Surrey border overloading sewers say Thames Water

Alfold’s sewage and water network is at breaking point and cannot take any further development without upgrades, Thames Water has warned.

It comes as plans for 400 new homes in the area are has been submitted with the utility firm adding its voice after Godalming and Ash MP Jeremy Hunt called for the company to take action and improve infrastructure in the area to stop people’s homes from being flooded.

Developer Thakeham’s application for the large housing development has caused concerns among residents.

They fear the area, already subjected to regular sewage overflows, would become unbearable with another large influx of new houses.

Thakeham's 400 homes plan for land near Alfold (image Thakeham and Google)

Merchant Seaman’s War Memorial Society and Thakeham Homes Limited have said the Dunsfold Road scheme would significantly ease the housing shortage crisis facing Waverley.

This week, however, it appears the calls have been heeded with the water firm formally speaking out against the plans that residents say would “ruin” the village and bring creaking infrastructure to its knees.

Thames Water’s written response to the application read: “The Alfold network cannot accommodate additional development without the delivery of upgrades by Thames Water.

“A network solution is currently being designed in consultation with key council stakeholders and it’s imperative that appropriate planning conditions are applied to any planning approvals restricting the occupation of any new development until upgrades have been delivered.”

They added that no homes can be occupied until surface water capacity exists that can serve the development.

It also said the foul water network cannot “accommodate the needs of this development proposal” and that all upgrades to accommodate additional flows from the development must be completed before people move in.

They added: “Thames Water are currently working with the developer of the application to identify and deliver the off site water infrastructure needed to serve the development.

“Works are ongoing to understand this in more detail and as such Thames Water feel it would be prudent for an appropriately worded planning condition to be attached to any approval to ensure development doesn’t outpace the delivery of essential infrastructure.

“There shall be no occupation until confirmation has been provided that all water network upgrades required to accommodate the additional demand to serve the development have been completed.”

Mr Hunt said: “I am pleased to see this robust comment from Thames Water which recognises the seriousness of the water and sewage infrastructure issues in the Alfold area.

“I will now be asking Waverley Borough Council to request they are equally robust in any negotiations with the applicant Thakeham Homes.

“I will continue to support residents and will work with Thames Water (and other infrastructure providers) to improve the situation in the wider Alfold area.

“We must ensure required upgrades are properly delivered.”

It is understood that more meetings between Thames Water and Mr Hunt are in the process of being scheduled.

The planning application is still at neighbourhood consultation stage with residents and other parties invited to give their feedback to Waverley Borough Council’s planning team.

The developers hope to create a new access road, together with pedestrian and cycle links. Land would also be set aside for community and commercial.

According to the outline plans which will be finalised over time, 30 per cent of the homes would be made affordable.