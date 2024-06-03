Additional gardens needed for Burgess Hill in Bloom’s annual fundraising safari
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will be in aid of St. Peter and St. James Hospice and is set for Sunday, July 21 (1pm-5.30pm).
Burgess Hill in Bloom chair Cathy Barnett said: “We need some additional Burgess Hill Gardens to help our event make as much money as possible for the Hospice. Yours needn’t be a show garden, it can be large or small, it can be environmentally friendly, it just needs to be interesting (and within Burgess Hill boundaries)! You can be a garden group (adults or children), a business or a private garden, front or back. You can also be a ‘Drive By’ if you can be viewed from the road. If you can add to our numbers you would be very welcome.”
People who want their garden included can email [email protected] or call 01444 244617.