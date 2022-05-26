Adopt a beach in Eastbourne? Let's try adopt a street, too

Eastbourne seafront 1/9/21 Eastbourne pier

As an adoptee of a beach under the excellent scheme organized by Plastic Free Eastbourne I am hoping that such a similar idea as Adopt your Street might be possible.

On the way to the Big Beach Clean last Sunday I almost filled my bag before I reached the beach.

In Utopia (or even Japan) there would be no need to pick up other people's rubbish.

But as it is, we should be ashamed of the litter in our streets and if everyone took responsibility for their street we could improve our environment and be more welcoming to visitors to our town.