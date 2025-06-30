Amber heat warning extended across Sussex as warm weather continues

Stay safe in the heat this summer. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

An amber heat alert previously expected to lift on July 1, will now close on Wednesday July 2 as temperatures continue to soar across the South East.

First issued on Friday, June 27, the alert comes as temperatures soar nationwide, and means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service.

According to the MET Office, this can have a number of potential effects, including increased risk for over 65s with pre-existing health conditions and vulnerable people at large, travel delays and increased demand on the power supply.

Urging members of the public to keep cool and stay safe, Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health orotection at UKHSA, said: “We have already seen a spell of hot weather last week and temperatures are once again set to increase in the coming days, with central, southern and eastern areas of the country likely to see the biggest impacts.

“Our findings show that heat, especially at the sort of temperatures we are likely to see at the beginning of next week, can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, warns that older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “Hot weather advice might seem common sense, but local people can make a massive difference by helping us to identify other residents who may need some advice or practical help.

"No one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.

“Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions as we head out to the shops or the beach for a day out takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer."