Angmering Brownies and housebuilder make Ecclesden Park bloom

David Wilson Homes welcomed 1st Angmering Brownies Group to plant wildflower seed bombs at its Ecclesden Park development this week to celebrate its annual ‘No Mow May’ campaign.

With a 97% decline in flower-rich meadows since 1930, butterflies and bees have lost the vital amount of nectar they need to survive*. The new wildflowers planted by the Angmering Brownies will provide essential food and shelter for local species to thrive.

The activity comes as part of the housebuilder’s No Mow May campaign, which calls on lawn owners to put their mowers away to let spring plants and wildflowers grow.

As part of the visit, the Brownies also enjoyed an interactive talk and Q&A session with Becky Purnell, Sales Advisor at David Wilson Homes’ Ecclesden Park development, about her role in the property industry to help earn their jobs badge.

Angmering Brownies at Ecclesden Park

Rachel Thornley, Angmering Brownie Leader, commented: “It was fantastic for the girls to be invited down to Ecclesden Park to learn more about pollinators and to have the opportunity to plant wildflowers that will make a significant difference to local wildlife.

“We are keen for all our Brownie sessions to be as active and educational as possible, and they loved combining outdoor learning with careers themed activity to work towards their jobs badge.”

Becky Purnell, Sales Advisor at Ecclesden Park, commented: “I thoroughly enjoyed hosting the visit from Angmering Brownies and answering all their insightful questions about embarking on a career in property. We can’t wait to see the plants come to life at Ecclesden Park, bringing lots of colour to the development this spring.”

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties added: “We are proud to launch our No Mow May campaign once again, encouraging everyone to put their lawn mowers away to let grass and wildflowers grow for the sake of local wildlife. Thank you to all the girls for their involvement, and we hope the talk from Becky has inspired some future careers in the construction and property industry.”

To find out more about Girlguiding in West Sussex for girls aged 4-18, please visit https://girlguidingsussexwest.org.uk/.