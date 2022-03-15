Hedgehogs travel around a mile every night in search of food and enclosed gardens can stop them in their tracks.

A hole in the fence or wall measuring 13cm by 13cm is sufficient for any hedgehog to pass through – and too small for nearly all pets.

The national Hedgehog Street campaign says one of the main reasons hedgehogs are declining in Britain is that fences and walls are becoming more and more secure

Angmering Parish Council is holding a special event to help our hedgehogs and is giving away hedgehog highways in exchange for a food donation to Wadars Animal Rescue.

The council said: “Hedgehogs need your help. We need neighbours to work together in their gardens and green spaces to help save this much-loved animal by creating hedgehog highways for them to use to get from garden to garden.”

On Saturday, April 2, from 10am to 1pm, the council is hosting a hedgehog event at its Corner House office, in The Square, Angmering. Pop in to learn about hedgehog highways, get tips on making your garden safe for hedgehogs and learn about wildlife features such as log piles, leaf piles and compost heaps.

Please take along a can of meat flavour dog or cat food, no fish, in exchange for a hedgehog highway. All donations will be given to Wadars Animal Rescue.

Making holes in or under garden fences and walls for them to pass through will make all the difference.