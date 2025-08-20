Application for repairs to wall at Ardingly Reservoir

South East Water has applied to make repairs to a wall at Ardingly Reservoir.

The application to Mid Sussex District Council is for the installation of one piled wall along the reservoir bank and one mid-slope concrete pile wall within the reservoir. It is also for the re-profiling of the existing land levels and the provision of a pedestrian slipway.

The application can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference number DM/25/2020.

An application document by Dalcour Maclaren (DM) said: “A slip at the present site saw a part of the exiting wall collapse into the reservoir, leaving an unstable bank. A temporary solution has been put in place to ensure public safety in the interim period, however SEW are obliged to implement a permanent solution to ensure long term safe operations in the area. SEW propose to provide a permanent solution consisting of the installation of a 13m long PU32 sheet piled wall, 15m deep piles and gravel bags on the bank of the reservoir.”

South East Water has applied to make repairs to a wall at Ardingly Reservoir. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
