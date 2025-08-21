Application to fell trees ‘at risk of failure onto roads, properties and recreation ground’ at West Sussex village

An application has been submitted to fell several trees at Costells Wood in Scaynes Hill.

It was submitted via the Woodland Trust to Mid Sussex District Council on Friday, August 8.

It said the trees were ‘at risk of failure onto roads, properties and recreation ground, and/or at risk of obstructing highway use’.

The application, which can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (reference DM/25/2002), said: “Replacement trees will be recruited from natural regeneration of existing trees, avoiding importing of nursery stock trees into this ancient woodland.”

Some of the trees at the site that need to be felled. Photo via Mid Sussex District Council planning portral

It confirmed that the applicant is the Woodland Trust site manager who holds the LANTRA Professional Tree Inspection certificate and Refresher certificate.

The full list of works needed is:

T1 Birch – fell to ground level.

T2 Goat Willow – dismantle to just above fence height at lowest stem union.

T3 Sweet Chestnut – triple stem coppice fell (coppice) all three stems.

T4 Oak – fell to ground level.

T5 Ash – fell to ground level.

T6 Birch, T7 Birch and T8 Birch – fell to ground level.

G1 Birch x7 – fell seven stems to ground level.

G2 Birch x1, Ash x2 – fell to ground level.

G3 and G4 Mixed Broadleaves – low branches over highway. Crown lift to 5.2 metres and cut back to boundary.

The Woodland Trust wesbite said: “Costells Wood is a site of ancient woodland and has been designated an area of wildlife importance. Broadleaf trees inhabit the area and ground flora includes orchids. Several small ponds are found in the site alongside an extensive path network.”

