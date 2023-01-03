Another planning application has been submitted to build an access track across a field in Friston.

The application has been submitted to South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) to build a two-wheel access track across the field from Crowlink Lane to a property called Crowlink Corner.

A similar application was made in 2018 (reference: SDNP/18/03970/FUL) and some people opposed the plans. They argued the track would contribute to the destruction of the natural landscape, which is owned by The National Trust.

The downland was saved from development in the 1920s and gifted to the Trust by the Society of Sussex Downsmen with three protective covenants.

Argument returns over plans to build road over protected downland in Friston (photo from Google Maps)

East Dean Parish Council recommended the application be refused, and the South Downs Society also objected to it. The plans were rejected in March 2019. The decision document said it would have an ‘adverse impact on the landscape character of the area and would lead to the degradation of the special qualities of the South Downs National Park’.

People also raised concerns over the use of the property, pointing out that it was marketed online as a holiday home and claiming it was used for events like weddings. As a result, they argued that creating a permanent track would attract more customers and there would be an increase in traffic. The property owner, Mary-Jane Higgins said the track was needed to give access for the emergency services.

A new application has been made and says it ‘has been revised to address the reason for refusal of that [original] application’. The differences are that part of the track passes into a property called Crowlink Place and the maximum width of the track has been reduced from 2.75m to 2.5m.

The new application says: “It will replace the existing informal and unmarked access across the field. This existing route is, in places, uneven and becomes muddy and difficult to use for some vehicles during the winter months and following heavy rainfall.

“It notes the access track will be more evident in the landscape than the existing unmarked route – creating a slight negative residual impact on the landscape some visual impact in views from the two properties on the western side of Crowlink Lane and from walkers on Crowlink Lane and the bridleway that crosses its route (East Dean and Friston 20a) - but will nevertheless be in keeping with the character of many agricultural tracks within the South Downs National Park.”

People have voiced their concerns with objection letters on the SDNPA site. Brian Chown, who lives on Crowlink Lane, said : “Apart from some changes to the route of the track including one section passing through the applicant's private land, this application is fundamentally the same as before and therefore the reason for refusal remains.”

Neighbour John Scott said: “While there are some changes to the route from the previous application, I see nothing fundamentally different to result in a change to this decision. I deem that approval of this application would have a serious detrimental visual impact on the character of the downlands in this area for us as immediate adjacent residents, all the local residents and other visitors who walk in this area.”

East Dean and Friston Parish Council has objected to the plans.

People said the community has not been consulted about the new application, and due to the timings of it being submitted in December and the Christmas break, they argue it is a short amount of time for people to comment. Mr Chown said it ‘seems an unreasonably short deadline to allow full and proper consultation’.