As South East Water imposes a hosepipe ban, we look at how Sussex reservoirs are faring in the heatwave.

Water levels are dropping in our reservoirs with one lower than minimum reached in the past 10 years.

Southern Water’s Darwell reservoir provides water for the Hastings area and covers 156 acres. With a capacity of 4,730 megalitres, it was 54.6 per cent full on July 10.

It is nearing the lowest level reached in the past 10 years, which was 52.5 per cent,

Arlington Reservoir in East Sussex

Southern Water has four reservoirs and the company says only seven per cent of the water it supplies comes from reservoirs – but they're still vital for the supply of water to certain areas in our region.

The biggest of its reservoirs is Bewl. It’s the largest stretch of open water in the South East of England with an overall capacity of 31,000 megalitres.

It is set in 800 acres of countryside bordering Sussex and Kent.

On July 10 it was 70.1 per cent full. Its average level between March 2004 and February 2024 was 81.7 per cent full.

However its lowest level during that time was 59.1 per cent.

Holding more than a billion litres of water, Powdermill reservoir also supplies water for the Hastings area. It has a capacity of 1,060 megalitres and was 77.5 per cent full on July 10.

The lowest level it reached in the past 10 years was 41.6 per cent.

Lastly is Weir Wood reservoir which is key to the water supply in the north of Sussex. It is filled with rainwater and in times of drought its use is minimised to conserve supplies.

It has a 5,600 megalitre capacity and on July 10 was still 91 per cent full.

South East Water has two reservoirs – Ardingly, which was 70.1 per cent full on July 6 and Arlington, which was 74.3 per cent full on July 6.

The lowest level in the last year at Ardingly was 53.9 per cent on September 22 and for Arlington it was 54.5 per cent on October 13.

The company fills the reservoirs from the River Cuckmere and River Ouse in winter ready for the summer when residents use the most water.

“Our reservoirs are really important in the summer. They give us millions of extra litres of water every day to meet the higher demand,” the company’s website said.

“Ardingly and Arlington can store up to 8,300 million litres of water. They supply 8% of all the drinking water we provide to our customers.

“We also get millions of litres of water every day from underground sources called boreholes and aquifers.”

Here are some top tips for saving water:

• Use a water butt to collect rainwater in your garden.

• Fix any leaky toilets.

• Re-use water wherever possible.