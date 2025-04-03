Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashdown Forest wants to recruit an army of volunteer Wildlife Champions to help deliver a new Wildspace project that will open up the forest to more visitors but also protect the landscape and its rare animals and plants.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wildspace Project will see the Forest Centre transformed with interactive displays to help everyone learn about the Forest’s unique animals, and biodiversity.

Visitors wanting to find out more will be able to access live wildlife webcams; sign up to nature-based events and special encounters with wildlife and explore newly accessible routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Project is key to delivering Ashdown’s Forest’s Vision Plan – which will ensure that landscape is protected and enhanced for future generations. One of the biggest pressures on the Forest is the number of visitors. Last year there were 1.4 million, and that number is predicted to grow. The Wildspace Project will help visitors experience the Forest without disturbing the plants and animals that are key to the area’s protected status.

Volunteers pull bracken on Ashdown Forest

Mark Pearson Ashdown Forest’s Chief Executive said: “We all know the benefits that nature brings in terms of well-being, physical fitness, and better mental health. We want to make sure that our visitors have the best experience. We learnt from the pandemic that Ashdown Forest is vital for the health and wellbeing of thousands of our visitors, now we want to make the changes that will enable us to share this stunning landscape.”

Spearheading the delivery of the Wildplace Project will be the task of volunteers. Supported by the Forest’s rangers and education team they will key to transforming the visitor experience.

Niamh Mahoney – the Volunteer Coordinator for the Forest said: “We want to recruit volunteers who will engage with our visitors and the local community to deliver life enhancing experiences of nature. Since 2020 our volunteer numbers have decreased but we hope that the chance to make a real difference as a Wildlife Champion will encourage more people to volunteer with us. There are so many benefits to volunteering, and we know that the power of nature can improve well-being and mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Pearson added: “We want to thank the many groups and agencies who are helping to bring this exciting project to life including: Defra’s Farming in Protected Landscapes grant scheme, The High Weald National Landscape Partnership, The Ashdown Forest Foundation (TAFF) and the Friends of Ashdown Forest. The Wildspace Project is key to future of Ashdown Forest and our vision to secure this special place for the future.”

For more information about volunteering with Ashdown Forest go to ashdownforest.org/volunteer-with-us.