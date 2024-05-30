Ashdown Forest Mounted Rangers show that volunteering is not just horseplay!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Forest Rangers are the visible face of Ashdown Forest but behind the team there is a small army of volunteers who help preserve the protected landscapes and wildlife.

From weekend Volunteer Rangers to the volunteers that help at the Forest Centre’s Information Barn, and from the Lookerers who spend hours caring for the Conservator’s grazing animals -to the young conservationists who help with flora and fauna surveys – everyone plays a vital part in the life of the Forest.

Two of these dedicated volunteers are Deborah Jackson and her horse Alan. With their distinctive badge they are members of a small team of Mounted Rangers who use their unique horseback perspective to help on the Forest.

Deborah runs a local livery yard and has ridden on the Forest for many years. She runs the popular Ashdown Forest sponsored rides and helps raise funds for Ashdown Forest and the Riding for the Disabled Association. After volunteering as a Mounted Ranger for more than 15 years she has an excellent knowledge of the trails and pathways, and with Alan can reach areas that may prove challenging for vehicles.

Deborah and Alan - Volunteer Mounted Rangers Team

Deborah said:

“We are here to help riders and other visitors. Our tasks are varied – we check that the riders’ permits are valid, offer advice on safe riding routes and generally help everyone to enjoy this beautiful area.”

Aside from the equestrian duties, Deborah and the team also help in other ways by acting as the eyes and ears of the Forest Rangers. Spotting lost people and dogs, broken gates and fences and discarded barbecues are all essential to the protection of the Forest and the safety of the visitors.

Deborah added:

“It is wonderful to ride on Ashdown Forest and a privilege to help our visitors. There is plenty of space here for all of us as long as we are respectful. It is great that as riders – we can do our bit to protect this amazing place.”

There are currently around 120 volunteers working on Ashdown Forest, but there are fears that many have left since Covid so Chief Executive Mark Pearson is keen to recruit more.

“Volunteers are essential to the maintenance and protection of Ashdown Forest. Their contribution is invaluable, making a huge difference to the wildlife and people’s enjoyment of the Forest. I would like to thank them for everything that they do. We are always on the look out for new recruits. We have a wide range of roles that require a variety of skills. Ashdown Forest is a place of great tranquillity and many of our volunteers tell us that just being here improves their sense of well-being while feeling great personal reward in helping at the Forest.”

More information on the volunteering opportunities at Ashdown Forest is available on the website: https://ashdownforest.org/get-involved