The public was invited to offer its views during a six-week period which ended earlier this month.

The plan is to consider the introduction of parking charges at the car parks on the Forest.

Now the Conservators of the Forest will make a final decision early in 2022.

Ashdown Forest’s Chief Executive Officer James Adler said: "We want to thank the people who have taken part in our consultation.

"We have spoken to and exchanged emails with a number of individuals keen to engage with us to discuss the proposal, along with a number of informal conversations following our public meetings.

"The number of people who completed our survey was 2,796, and we are delighted that people have engaged with us.

"We also held five in-person public meetings plus two Zoom presentations, and nearly 450 people joined us for these."

The consultation was launched in response to Ashdown Forest needing increased funding.

With over 1.4 million visits a year, the Forest requires specialist management to keep open and safe. This includes maintaining the Forest’s 47 car parks.

Without this funding, the long-term future of the Forest may be at risk, Mr Adler said.

"The Conservators of Ashdown Forest are seeking funding solutions that enable the Forest to stand on its own two feet.

"In the past, the Forest has relied heavily on East Sussex County Council to fund the annual shortfall, but the council is under considerable financial pressure.

"We are passionate about the protection and future of Ashdown Forest and will work hard to secure the funding that the Forest so desperately needs."