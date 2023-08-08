BREAKING
Barn owl missing in West Sussex village: reward offered for bird’s safe return

A barn owl has gone missing from an address in Hurstpierpoint.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

Kelly Aston alerted Mid Sussex residents to the lost bird in the Hurstpierpoint Hub on Facebook and has shared a photo with the Mid Sussex Times.

She said: “Barn owl lost in Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, on Monday evening (August 7). If anyone has found her there will be a reward for the safe return of her to us. To get the reward you must have her returned to us.”

She is urging residents in the area to check sheds and back gardens, saying that the bird is ‘very tame’.

Kelly has asked people who have the owl to call 07723 512458.

