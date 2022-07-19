It is aimed at helping us assess the health of the environment simply by counting the amount and type of butterflies (and some day-flying moths) people see.

It’s easy to do and is a fantastic activity for people from three to 103 years.

All you have to do is spend 15 minutes in an outdoor space during sunny conditions and count the types and amount of butterflies you see.

The information gathered is vital in helping scientists understand more about what is happening to the nation’s butterflies and therefore put in place the conservation measures needed to protect them. In recent years Butterfly Conservation has helped save two species from extinction in the UK and halted the decline of many others.

Below are some of species of butterfly to look out for.

To find out more go to www.bigbutterflycount.org

1. Butterfly conservation Large White. Photo: Mark Searle, Butterfly Conservation Photo Sales

2. Butterfly count Small White. Photo: Ann Collier, Butterfly Conservation Photo Sales

3. Butterfly conservation Six-spot Burnet Photo: Rachel Scopes, Butterfly Conservation Photo Sales

4. Butterfly count Silver Y Moth. Photo: Butterfly Conservation Photo Sales