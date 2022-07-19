Patron Chris Packham

Big Butterfly Count: Gallery of butterflies to look out for

The Big Butterfly Count is a UK-wide survey, run by wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 12:16 pm

It is aimed at helping us assess the health of the environment simply by counting the amount and type of butterflies (and some day-flying moths) people see.

It’s easy to do and is a fantastic activity for people from three to 103 years.

All you have to do is spend 15 minutes in an outdoor space during sunny conditions and count the types and amount of butterflies you see.

The information gathered is vital in helping scientists understand more about what is happening to the nation’s butterflies and therefore put in place the conservation measures needed to protect them. In recent years Butterfly Conservation has helped save two species from extinction in the UK and halted the decline of many others.

Below are some of species of butterfly to look out for.

To find out more go to www.bigbutterflycount.org

HAVE YOU READ: People encouraged to take part in annual count

1. Butterfly conservation

Large White.

Photo: Mark Searle, Butterfly Conservation

Photo Sales

2. Butterfly count

Small White.

Photo: Ann Collier, Butterfly Conservation

Photo Sales

3. Butterfly conservation

Six-spot Burnet

Photo: Rachel Scopes, Butterfly Conservation

Photo Sales

4. Butterfly count

Silver Y Moth.

Photo: Butterfly Conservation

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6