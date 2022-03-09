Justin King from South Coast & Sussex Bird & Gull Rescue Network has put out an urgent call for more support, particularly in the Worthing area, having started to build a cohesive team there.

He is hoping to get retired builders, tradesmen and firefighters on board, or anyone comfortable using ladders to access rooftops, as we move into the main breeding season.

South Coast & Sussex Bird & Gull Rescue Network focuses on wild birds, including pigeons and grounded gulls chicks

Justin said: “As the situation stands, the public will need to play a much bigger part this summer and not rely on volunteers to come out at a moment’s notice. Sometimes it will happen but other times it won’t.

“Remote assistance will have to play a much bigger part, which was something we started last year. Finders of casualties should be prepared for this.

“We cannot do what we do without funding from the public. However, we have a major concern which affects everyone. From April 1, the shocking cost of living is going to change everything for all of us.

“The energy and fuel prices are going to sky rocket even more, which will cause everyone to reprioritise. This alone could very much change the landscape for everyone.

“Voluntary projects could take an alarming back seat, many of our casualties may go unrescued and so many others will be forced to work much harder or fall into poverty. I’m really worried for everyone. What we as dedicated volunteers, many of whom work full time, do could be seriously affected.”

More volunteers are desperately needed to join the Worthing team, in particular, though the network extends through Brighton to Seaford.

The network is going into its fourth year and Justin expects a difficult season to come.

He said: “We are warning of a serious wild bird voluntary rescue crisis this summer. We ran on a low tank last summer but while we were successful with the team that we have, many have relocated or moved in the past six months, so we need to find to help fill the gaps, including drivers.”

The focus is on wild birds, including pigeons and the many gulls chicks that are grounded during the summer.

Justin explained: “At the end of the day, we are not a wildlife centre, moreover a voluntary group who prefer to focus upon the under represented birds. Not everyone likes these birds, and this alone is what drives us.

“This wonderful voluntary work includes returning gull chicks on to rooftops and getting stray casualties or pigeons to selected rehab centres, scattered all through Sussex.

“In particular, we really do need more people available during the day but we really would like to attract those with knowledge of ladders and comfortable with heights. Whatever they can manage in their spare time or during daytime hours Is appreciated.

“Volunteers set the pace and tone to what they feel is comfortable for them. There are some cases where not every rescue has a happy outcome and sometimes it can stay with you. That said, the feeling of getting a casualty out of the harm’s way and to the right place is always rewarding.

“Working as part of a team is critical. It’s always a learning process and after four or five years, I still get things wrong and we can’t save every casualty. But people are always on hand to offer guidance and the right advice. So far, we’ve done well.

“Our group has two teams, rescuers and those who, during the winter, help enormously with fundraising.”