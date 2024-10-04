Boating for the future: a vision for Chichester Harbour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a powerful presentation delivered to the Chichester Harbour Conservancy, local resident and maritime innovator Jonny Boys shared an inspiring vision for the future of boating and harbours, calling for a balance between tradition and sustainability.

Addressing an audience of stakeholders, Jonny painted a compelling picture of a future where Chichester Harbour, renowned for its natural beauty and rich history, becomes a beacon of modern, environmentally responsible boating practices. "The future of boating isn't just about new technologies or trends. It's about ensuring that harbours like ours evolve in ways that respect the past while embracing the future," he stated.

Reflecting on his deep connection to the harbour, which began in his youth cycling to Bosham to sail, Jonny highlighted the personal significance of the area. "My love for the water started here and has shaped my passion to this day," he shared, linking his personal history with his professional mission to ensure the harbour's prosperity for future generations. His recent acquisition of the iconic Northshore Shipyard in Itchenor underscores this commitment and invested interest.

Central to Jonny's talk was the idea of harnessing innovation to make boating more accessible and sustainable. He envisions a harbour where flexible boating experiences, electric and hybrid boats, and community hubs thrive year-round. “Why wouldn't we have harbours where everyone can enjoy the water on their own terms by 2030?" Jonny asked the audience.

Chichester Harbour, Itchenor from Northshore Shipyard

He emphasised the need for harbours to adapt to modern boating trends, which show a shift away from traditional ownership towards more flexible, environmentally conscious practices like dry sailing and boat clubs. "The future of boating must be green if we want our harbours to thrive," he asserted, pointing to the strides being made at Trafalgar Wharf in Portsmouth, where solar farms and electric charging stations are already supporting a sustainable boating model.

Jonny also touched on the critical role of education in fostering responsible boating. "We need to explain the 'why.' Boaters who understand the impact of their actions are much more likely to voluntarily follow rules and protect our precious environments," he said, advocating for a shift from policing boating rules to educating about their environmental responsibilities.

In closing, Jonny expressed hope for a collaborative effort among the community and authorities to shape this vision for the future. "Harbours are more than just places for boats – they're places for people. By working together, we can ensure that our harbours evolve thoughtfully while balancing tradition with modern needs."

Watch the full presentation here - https://www.thetrafalgargroup.co.uk/news-future-boating-jonny-boys/