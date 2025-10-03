Burgess Hill family frustrated with Mid Sussex District Council after hedge cut ‘down to the ground’

Amy Sampson said the hedge near Woodpecker Crescent Play Area was cut ‘down to the ground’. Photo: Amy Sampson

A Burgess Hill family has expressed frustration with Mid Sussex District Council after a ‘huge hedge’ was cut down.

Amy Sampson, of Sparrow Way, said the hedge was on the family’s ‘property boundary’ and was cut ‘down to the ground’ in spring this year.

She said the work was carried out while she and her husband Darryl were away.

Mid Sussex District Council have said the hedge was ‘cut back’ following a site assessment that identified ‘significant overgrowth contributing to instability in a fence’.

Amy said a new fence has been put in around the play area. Photo: Amy Sampson

Amy had previously told the Middy she was ‘shocked, saddened, and extremely angry’ at the ‘needless and destructive clearance’ that had taken place at the pond area adjacent to Woodpecker Crescent Play Area. She described the hedge as ‘a little wildlife corridor’ that was used by foxes and hedgehogs, adding that the area was ‘a small but thriving natural habitat’ for birds, insects and small mammals.

She said in May: “There is no justification for the scale or timing of this destruction. While a minor trim behind the play area fence might have been warranted, this goes far beyond maintenance. Trees have been felled, hedgerows ripped out, ground cover destroyed – all during peak nesting and breeding season, when wildlife needs protection, not persecution.”

Amy added: “This was needless, poorly judged, and has caused deep upset in the community.”

Recently, she told the Middy that the council have ‘put a whole new fence round the whole playpark’, saying this was done after the hedgerows had been removed.

Amy believes the clearance was ‘needless and destructive'. Photo: Amy Sampson

“The hedge was a natural barrier from the playpark to the pond,” said Amy, calling it ‘a perfectly good safety barrier’ that provided ‘natural screening’, which would have made the new fence unnecessary.

She feels the council have ‘made work’ for themselves but said she is most concerned about the possible effect of this clearance on wildlife, especially hedgehogs.

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson has since responded.

They said: “The hedge in question was cut back by our contractor following a site assessment identifying significant overgrowth contributing to instability in a fence adjacent to a public play area. This matter is the subject of a formal investigation alongside our contractor. We will respond to the resident as part of our process, and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”