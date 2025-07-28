Burgess Hill gardeners brave morning showers to see rare plants and hidden ornaments

Burgess Hill Garden Safari 2025 raised £425 for St Peter & St James Hospice this year.

The town’s big open garden event took place on Sunday, July 20, from 1pm to 5.30pm.

Garden Safari organisers said numbers were slightly down this time due to a morning of showers, but gardeners and visitors still came out to see the displays.

Burgess Hill In Bloom (BHIB) chair Cathy Barnett said: “Thanks are due to our sponsors, Mech-Elec Group of Burgess Hill, who provided us with two beautiful banners and other help.

On the gardens in Burgess Hill Garden Safari 2025

“New gardens this year started with the Oak Barn Restaurant in Cuckfield Road with their display of Hanging Baskets.

“Also, Janet and Alan Gange’s ‘different’ garden in Oakroyd Close, with rare plants, hidden animal ornaments plus flowers and vegetables. Jenny and Chris Blake in Orchard Road showed off their variety of fish collection, including Koi Carp, in their garden pond. Sue Goodsall entertained visitors with her games with prizes and Sally Cross in Crescent Road discussed the history of her interesting old Burgess Hill garden. Val Saunders in Brookway amazed with her beautiful flower borders. Old favourites Paul and Cathy Barnett in Station Road presented their statuary, water features and flower collections.”

Next year’s event will be organised by the hospice, because Cathy is planning to retire after nearly 30 years of running Burgess Hill in Bloom and the Garden Safari. She said she still plans to enjoy her garden, which is kept in shape by her husband Paul.