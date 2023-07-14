NationalWorldTV
Burgess Hill in Bloom Garden Safari 2023: there’s still time to enter

The Burgess Hill in Bloom Garden Safari is nearly here and residents still have time to enter their garden.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

The event takes place on Sunday, July 23, from 1pm to 5.30pm.

BHIB chair Cathy Barnett said: “If you feel like a Sunday afternoon out looking around Burgess Hill gardens, join Burgess Hill in Bloom’s Garden Safari.”

She said: “There are lots of gardens to visit throughout Burgess Hill, including teas at the MSVA Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road, fun and games in Sue’s garden in Western Road and a Grand Raffle at the Barnetts in Station Road.”

The Burgess Hill in Bloom Garden Safari takes place on Sunday, July 23The Burgess Hill in Bloom Garden Safari takes place on Sunday, July 23
Admission (by map) is £5 for adults and free for children with all profits going to St. Peter & St. James Hospice.

To include your garden in this event call Cathy Barnett on 07359 161059. For further details or maps call Cathy or visit 101 Station Road or other houses.

